Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Drops By 11.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

ASICS Price Performance

ASICS stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.