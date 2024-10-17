Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Increases By 10.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVPT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $12.15 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -151.88 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,770,080.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,770,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,696,700. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

