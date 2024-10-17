Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Drops By 7.9%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.21.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

