Short Interest in Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Grows By 6.9%

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 702,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Centuria Capital Group stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Centuria Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

