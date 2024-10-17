Short Interest in Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Grows By 6.9%

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 702,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Centuria Capital Group Price Performance
Centuria Capital Group stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Centuria Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
Centuria Capital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Capital Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.