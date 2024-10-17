Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Increases By 10.6%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAP stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.37. 75,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.28. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $189.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

