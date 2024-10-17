Short Interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Drops By 6.3%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,725.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXApp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 206,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CXApp has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

CXApp ( NASDAQ:CXAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. CXApp had a negative net margin of 674.28% and a negative return on equity of 167.12%.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

