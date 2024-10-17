Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Decreases By 6.6%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKL. Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

DKL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 72,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $53.80.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 147.45%. The company had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.40%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 3,885 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,953.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,563 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,562. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 3,885 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at $785,953.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $504,348. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $522,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

