Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Increases By 6.2%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.9 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
EDRVF opened at $16.06 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.
About EDP Renováveis
