Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Drops By 7.6%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,184,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 3,448,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,848.0 days.
Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Fabege AB has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $9.81.
Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fabege AB (publ)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.