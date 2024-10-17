Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Drops By 7.6%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,184,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 3,448,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,848.0 days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Fabege AB has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

