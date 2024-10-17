Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Increases By 16.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises 1.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 7.27% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTXG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,163. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

