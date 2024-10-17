Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Drops By 5.5%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,933,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 7,337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.1 days.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Foran Mining stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

