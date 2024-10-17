Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Rises By 7.8%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 248,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Future FinTech Group Stock Down 4.5 %

FTFT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 39,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Future FinTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 79.92% and a negative net margin of 94.57%.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

