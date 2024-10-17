Short Interest in Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Grows By 16.4%

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAUZ. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,030,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the second quarter valued at $2,824,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy during the second quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gauzy during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Shares of Gauzy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 24,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,661. Gauzy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gauzy ( NASDAQ:GAUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Gauzy will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAUZ. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gauzy in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

