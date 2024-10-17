Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Increases By 7.7%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genasys

In other Genasys news, Director Mark Culhane bought 17,587 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,605.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Genasys by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS stock remained flat at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Genasys has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.04.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 108.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNSS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

