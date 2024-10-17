Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Expands By 15.2%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GGROW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

