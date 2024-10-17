Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Drops By 11.4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 168,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.2 %

ASR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.47. 2,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $203.77 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.