Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expands By 9.5%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 278,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.