Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expands By 9.5%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
NASDAQ HCSG remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 278,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
