Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declines By 11.1%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 922,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $68.67 on Thursday. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

