Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Grows By 6.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 43,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

