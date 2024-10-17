Short Interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Rises By 17.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. 1,280,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,458. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

