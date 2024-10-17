Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Expands By 8.1%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EDF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 242,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 222,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

