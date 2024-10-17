Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9931 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.89.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCY opened at $134.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $143.44.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

