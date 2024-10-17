Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9931 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.89.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of SPXCY opened at $134.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $143.44.
About Singapore Exchange
