SingularityNET Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,103.12 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $732.46 million and $23,103.12 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,495.02 or 1.00099064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013525 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61509684 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $41,010.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

