SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.19% of SJW Group worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 93.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SJW Group

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.