SmarDex (SDEX) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $69.09 million and approximately $635,393.27 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,709,396,390 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,695,636,144.592613 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00792204 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $627,437.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

