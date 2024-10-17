Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.378 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

