Smog Price Reaches $0.0230 on Exchanges (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smog has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a market cap of $17.69 million and $206,069.69 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02326898 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $255,509.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

