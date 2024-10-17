SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1305347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 202,010 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,627,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

