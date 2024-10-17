Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Issues Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 0.2 %

Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Wednesday.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

