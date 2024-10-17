Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Sonoro Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 25,227 shares.

Sonoro Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -6.72.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

