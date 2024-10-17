Sophia Schwartz Sells 17,529 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $45,224.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,038.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Nextdoor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,451. The company has a market capitalization of $991.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 770,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

