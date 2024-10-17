Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 171,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 359,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Sosandar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.78.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

