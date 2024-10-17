SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,622 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,126.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

