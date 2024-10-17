SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,484 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,314 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,166 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

