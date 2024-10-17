SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 155.2% during the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 41.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after buying an additional 384,386 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,059.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

