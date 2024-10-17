SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.43% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $106.70.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

