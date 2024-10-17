SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.77.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

