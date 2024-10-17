SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 79824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
