SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 445,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 392,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.93 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

