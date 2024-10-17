SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after buying an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,483,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

