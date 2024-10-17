SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

