SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after buying an additional 129,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.