SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $585.50 and last traded at $584.47, with a volume of 56994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $583.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.60. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.