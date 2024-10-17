Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.94 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 35.60 ($0.46). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 35.60 ($0.46), with a volume of 359,316 shares.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £173.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($49,360.15). In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 105,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £37,800 ($49,360.15). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($39,697.05). Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.