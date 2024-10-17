Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $2,543,000.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COPP opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

