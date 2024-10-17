Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and traded as high as $32.30. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 21,188 shares.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

