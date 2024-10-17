StakeWise Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.09 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,688.35 or 0.04002113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $116.52 million and $2.09 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,340 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,333.62253543. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,717.43018677 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,723,699.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

