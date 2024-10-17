State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.85. 242,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

