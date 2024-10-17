Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STLD traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,955. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Progressive Leads the Way as Analysts Bet Big on Insurance Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NuScale Rockets Higher on Amazon Deal: How High Can It Go?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Micron Could Rally All The Way Through Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.