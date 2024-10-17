Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $0.60 Price Target at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $0.50 to $0.60 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Stem Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE STEM opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Stem by 177.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 5,770.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stem by 4,330.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 491,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 480,163 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Stem by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.